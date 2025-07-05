Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Sonoma Ridge House / Holder Parlette

Sonoma Ridge House / Holder Parlette - Image 2 of 21Sonoma Ridge House / Holder Parlette - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairSonoma Ridge House / Holder Parlette - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairSonoma Ridge House / Holder Parlette - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, Deck, PatioSonoma Ridge House / Holder Parlette - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Sonoma, United States
Text description provided by the architects. Set lightly on the edge of a ridge in the Sonoma Hills, the Sonoma Ridge House is thoughtfully designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings. Situated high above the Sonoma Valley, the home embraces sweeping views while integrating seamlessly with the landscape. Created for a young San Francisco couple, the residence steps down the ridge line, weaving around oak trees and carefully following the land's natural contours. Designed by Holder Parlette, a firm known for its integration of architecture, landscape, and interiors, the Ridge House exemplifies a deep commitment to connecting the built and natural environment, capturing the beauty of its site.

