M House / Silverline

-
Architects: Silverline
- Area: 4370 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
-
Manufacturers: MICROCRETE, VitrA
-
Lead Architects: Jorge Prata e Eduardo Soares
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the design of a two-story single-family house. The plot has a significant slope of approximately 3 meters between the street level and its midpoint. To address this challenge while also taking advantage of the site's potential, a "split-level" system was adopted. The façade facing the public road appears as a single-story volume, while the rear part of the house is developed across two distinct levels. Thus, the pedestrian and vehicular entrances are positioned at the street level, leading to an upper half-floor where the private areas are located, and to a lower half-floor designated for social areas, situated approximately at the existing ground level.