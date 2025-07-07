Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
M House / Silverline

M House / Silverline - Image 2 of 35M House / Silverline - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairM House / Silverline - Interior PhotographyM House / Silverline - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairM House / Silverline - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Arcozelo, Portugal
  • Architects: Silverline
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4370 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MICROCRETE, VitrA
  • Lead Architects: Jorge Prata e Eduardo Soares
  • Category: Houses
  • Collaboration: Beatriz Ferreira, Francisco Castilho, Nelson Amado
  • Construction Company: Construções Objetivo
  • Supervision: Jorge Alexandre Amaral Prata
  • Engineering: Engitriz
  • Acoustic: Engitriz
  • Hydraulics: Engitriz
  • Thermal: Engitriz
  • City: Arcozelo
  • Country: Portugal
M House / Silverline - Image 2 of 35
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the design of a two-story single-family house. The plot has a significant slope of approximately 3 meters between the street level and its midpoint. To address this challenge while also taking advantage of the site's potential, a "split-level" system was adopted. The façade facing the public road appears as a single-story volume, while the rear part of the house is developed across two distinct levels. Thus, the pedestrian and vehicular entrances are positioned at the street level, leading to an upper half-floor where the private areas are located, and to a lower half-floor designated for social areas, situated approximately at the existing ground level.

Project gallery

About this office
Silverline
Cite: "M House / Silverline" [Casa M / Silverline] 07 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

