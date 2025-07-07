M House / Silverline

+ 30

Houses • Arcozelo, Portugal Architects: Silverline

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4370 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: MICROCRETE , VitrA

Lead Architects: Jorge Prata e Eduardo Soares

Category: Houses

Collaboration: Beatriz Ferreira, Francisco Castilho, Nelson Amado

Construction Company: Construções Objetivo

Supervision: Jorge Alexandre Amaral Prata

Engineering: Engitriz

Acoustic: Engitriz

Hydraulics: Engitriz

Thermal: Engitriz

City: Arcozelo

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the design of a two-story single-family house. The plot has a significant slope of approximately 3 meters between the street level and its midpoint. To address this challenge while also taking advantage of the site's potential, a "split-level" system was adopted. The façade facing the public road appears as a single-story volume, while the rear part of the house is developed across two distinct levels. Thus, the pedestrian and vehicular entrances are positioned at the street level, leading to an upper half-floor where the private areas are located, and to a lower half-floor designated for social areas, situated approximately at the existing ground level.