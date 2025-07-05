Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Capela / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores

Capela / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores

Capela / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Image 2 of 15Capela / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCapela / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior PhotographyCapela / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, BeamCapela / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Chapel
Formosa, Brazil
Capela / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores - Image 2 of 15
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the site that once housed the old pony stable, the chapel was conceived as a space for introspection, retreat, and spiritual connection.
The choice of location stemmed from a desire to give new meaning to that part of the property, making use of a pre-existing structure built among a bamboo grove — a natural element that became essential to the new architectural essence.

Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores
Materials

WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelBrazil

