Capela / Angela Castilho Arquitetura e Interiores

+ 10

Category: Chapel

Vice Creative Leader: Alex Rodrigues

Project Team: Victória Maia; Túlio Guerra

Graphic Representation: Arthur Veloso

Lighting: Dessine

City: Formosa

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the site that once housed the old pony stable, the chapel was conceived as a space for introspection, retreat, and spiritual connection.

The choice of location stemmed from a desire to give new meaning to that part of the property, making use of a pre-existing structure built among a bamboo grove — a natural element that became essential to the new architectural essence.