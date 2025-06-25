Diciassette Clothing Store / RdN studio

+ 14

Category: Commercial Architecture, Store

Lead Team: Anna Barlascini

Design Team: Elisa Fantoni, Skye Sturm

Office Lead Architects: Rinaldo Del Nero

City: Morbegno

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Beneath the porticoes of the first building in Morbegno designed by Luigi Caccia Dominioni, a new commercial activity has opened its doors. Morbegno is distinguished not only by Caccia's architecture, but also by views of the surrounding mountains and waterways, with the Ganda bridge serving as a symbol of union between the town and the Rhaetian Alps. This late-18th-century stone structure, characterized by three imposing arches stretching over the Adda River, provides the conceptual foundation for the project.