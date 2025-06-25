Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Diciassette Clothing Store / RdN studio

Diciassette Clothing Store / RdN studio

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Commercial Architecture, Store
Morbegno, Italy
  • Architects: RdN studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcello Mariana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Interface, Caos Creativo, Davide Groppi
  • Lead Team: Anna Barlascini
  • Design Team: Elisa Fantoni, Skye Sturm
  • Office Lead Architects: Rinaldo Del Nero
  • City: Morbegno
  • Country: Italy
Diciassette Clothing Store / RdN studio
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. Beneath the porticoes of the first building in Morbegno designed by Luigi Caccia Dominioni, a new commercial activity has opened its doors. Morbegno is distinguished not only by Caccia's architecture, but also by views of the surrounding mountains and waterways, with the Ganda bridge serving as a symbol of union between the town and the Rhaetian Alps. This late-18th-century stone structure, characterized by three imposing arches stretching over the Adda River, provides the conceptual foundation for the project.

About this office
RdN studio
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

Materials and Tags

