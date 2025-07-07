Apricity Development Brand Headquarters / Soar Design Studio + Ray Architects

•
New Taipei City , Taiwan
Architects: Soar Design Studio + Ray Architects
- Area: 728 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Studio Millspace
Lead Architects: Ray Chang
- Category: Office Buildings
- Design Team: Lin Yi-Syuan, Wang Qi-Ning
- City: New Taipei City
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. At this developer's headquarters, the factory steel frame outlines the layout, echoing with its founding origin of a brick kiln. Spaces are deconstructed and sequentially inserted. Diverting from the commercial setting, the design emphasizes "openness to the community" and shares its brand vision with the public, weaving a reinterpreted factory aesthetic and a Taiwan forest impression into the city.