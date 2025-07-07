Apricity Development Brand Headquarters / Soar Design Studio + Ray Architects

+ 24

Category: Office Buildings

Design Team: Lin Yi-Syuan, Wang Qi-Ning

City: New Taipei City

Country: Taiwan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At this developer's headquarters, the factory steel frame outlines the layout, echoing with its founding origin of a brick kiln. Spaces are deconstructed and sequentially inserted. Diverting from the commercial setting, the design emphasizes "openness to the community" and shares its brand vision with the public, weaving a reinterpreted factory aesthetic and a Taiwan forest impression into the city.