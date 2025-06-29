Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The V Penthouse / Badie Architects

The V Penthouse / Badie Architects - Exterior Photography
The V Penthouse / Badie Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
The V Penthouse / Badie Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
Al Maadi, Egypt
  • Architects: Badie Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nour El Refai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Colortek, Kahhal Looms, Madar
The V Penthouse / Badie Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nour El Refai

Text description provided by the architects. The V Penthouse by Badie Architects is a bold exploration of materiality, spatial harmony, and redefining contemporary living. This avant-garde residence is conceived as a seamless interplay between raw, industrial aesthetics and refined craftsmanship, embodying a meticulous balance of strength and elegance.

Materials

StoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsEgypt

Cite: "The V Penthouse / Badie Architects" 29 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031412/the-v-penthouse-badie-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

