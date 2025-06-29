The V Penthouse / Badie Architects

+ 29

Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors

Lead Team: Mohamed Badie

Design Team: Badie Architects

City: Al Maadi

Country: Egypt

Text description provided by the architects. The V Penthouse by Badie Architects is a bold exploration of materiality, spatial harmony, and redefining contemporary living. This avant-garde residence is conceived as a seamless interplay between raw, industrial aesthetics and refined craftsmanship, embodying a meticulous balance of strength and elegance.