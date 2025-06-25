Halala Kella Lodge / RAAS Architects

-
Architects: RAAS Architects
- Area: 7440 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Aron Simeneh, Ketema Journal, RAAS Architects
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
- Lead Team: Rahel Shawl
- Design Team: Seid Abdu, Kirubel Berhanu, Bemnet Teklemariam, Melat Asrat
- General Constructing: ELMI Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KENMOS Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: SAN-MECH Consult
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: FASTEK Consult
- Country: Ethiopia
Text description provided by the architects. Halala Kella Luxury Lodge is a landmark project under the 'Gebeta Le Hager' initiative of the Koysha cluster, directed by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed. Located in the Dawro Zone of Ethiopia's Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region. The lodge is nestled within the historic Halala Kella—a monumental stone wall constructed by King Kawo Halala (1782–1822 EC). Originally stretching approximately 175 km, the wall encircles a dramatic landscape enriched by the Omo River and Lake Gibe III, offering both historical and natural allure.