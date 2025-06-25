Halala Kella Lodge / RAAS Architects

+ 38

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges

Lead Team: Rahel Shawl

Design Team: Seid Abdu, Kirubel Berhanu, Bemnet Teklemariam, Melat Asrat

General Constructing: ELMI Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KENMOS Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: SAN-MECH Consult

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: FASTEK Consult

Country: Ethiopia

Text description provided by the architects. Halala Kella Luxury Lodge is a landmark project under the 'Gebeta Le Hager' initiative of the Koysha cluster, directed by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed. Located in the Dawro Zone of Ethiopia's Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region. The lodge is nestled within the historic Halala Kella—a monumental stone wall constructed by King Kawo Halala (1782–1822 EC). Originally stretching approximately 175 km, the wall encircles a dramatic landscape enriched by the Omo River and Lake Gibe III, offering both historical and natural allure.