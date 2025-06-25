Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Ethiopia
  5. Halala Kella Lodge / RAAS Architects

Halala Kella Lodge / RAAS Architects

Save

Halala Kella Lodge / RAAS Architects - Image 2 of 43Halala Kella Lodge / RAAS Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenHalala Kella Lodge / RAAS Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairHalala Kella Lodge / RAAS Architects - Exterior PhotographyHalala Kella Lodge / RAAS Architects - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
Ethiopia
  • Lead Team: Rahel Shawl
  • Design Team: Seid Abdu, Kirubel Berhanu, Bemnet Teklemariam, Melat Asrat
  • General Constructing: ELMI Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KENMOS Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: SAN-MECH Consult
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: FASTEK Consult
  • Country: Ethiopia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Halala Kella Lodge / RAAS Architects - Image 2 of 43
© Aron Simeneh, Ketema Journal, RAAS Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Halala Kella Luxury Lodge is a landmark project under the 'Gebeta Le Hager' initiative of the Koysha cluster, directed by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed. Located in the Dawro Zone of Ethiopia's Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region. The lodge is nestled within the historic Halala Kella—a monumental stone wall constructed by King Kawo Halala (1782–1822 EC). Originally stretching approximately 175 km, the wall encircles a dramatic landscape enriched by the Omo River and Lake Gibe III, offering both historical and natural allure.

Content Loader
About this office
RAAS Architects
Office

Materials

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesEthiopia

Materials and Tags

StoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesEthiopia
Cite: "Halala Kella Lodge / RAAS Architects" 25 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031411/halala-kella-lodge-raas-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags