Aluned HQ / HA-HA Design & Development

Aluned HQ / HA-HA Design & Development - Image 2 of 18Aluned HQ / HA-HA Design & Development - Exterior Photography, Wood, FacadeAluned HQ / HA-HA Design & Development - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassAluned HQ / HA-HA Design & Development - Interior PhotographyAluned HQ / HA-HA Design & Development - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
Zwijndrecht, The Netherlands
  • Architects: HA-HA Design & Development
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aiste Rakauskaite
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluned, Awood, Frenoflex, Stalku
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Design Team: Matthijs van Mulligen
  • Office Lead Architects: Nima Morkoç
  • General Constructing: BIK Bouw
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: TWP
  • Project Management: Aluned
  • Landscape Architecture: HA-HA Design & Development
  • Interior Design: HA-HA Design & Development
  • City: Zwijndrecht
  • Country: The Netherlands
Aluned HQ / HA-HA Design & Development
© Aiste Rakauskaite

Text description provided by the architects. After a devastating fire in 2021, aluminium manufacturer Aluned faced a critical question: how do you rebuild a workplace that is not only functional but also sustainable, inspiring, and in dialogue with its surroundings? HA-HA Design & Development, a Rotterdam-based architecture firm, saw an opportunity in the crisis. By retaining the existing foundations and steel structure, they designed a contemporary work environment that honours the site's industrial heritage while embracing the landscape. "We saw the loss of the old building as a chance to show what circular and adaptive building can truly mean." — Nima Morkoç, Architect at HA-HA. "It's remarkable how a limitation, the existing steel structure, became the basis for a light and open design." — Aluned BV, Client. In 2021, a fire destroyed the Aluned headquarters. Instead of demolishing and starting from scratch, the project team chose radical reuse: the original foundation and steel structure were preserved. The Zwijndrecht site consists of three industrial halls arranged around a central green courtyard with a pond — a rare oasis of green in an otherwise paved industrial zone.

About this office
HA-HA Design & Development
Glass

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsThe Netherlands

Cite: "Aluned HQ / HA-HA Design & Development" 03 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031410/aluned-hq-ha-ha-design-and-development> ISSN 0719-8884

