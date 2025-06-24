Plantagegatan Apartment Renovation / mnmt

•
Olivedal, Sweden
-
Architects: mnmt
- Area: 78 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Roger Sandberg
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Irma Persson Käll
- Office Lead Architects: Mathias Holmberg (Previous Owner of Studio Holmberg)
- Design Team: mnmt
- City: Olivedal
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a historic building in Gothenburg, this apartment renovation blends early 20th-century domestic architecture with contemporary design. The project strikes a balance between permanence and adaptability, creating a living environment that is both grounded and open to change.