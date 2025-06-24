Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Plantagegatan Apartment Renovation / mnmt

Plantagegatan Apartment Renovation / mnmt - Image 2 of 26Plantagegatan Apartment Renovation / mnmt - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Door, ChairPlantagegatan Apartment Renovation / mnmt - Interior Photography, Closet, CountertopPlantagegatan Apartment Renovation / mnmt - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, LightingPlantagegatan Apartment Renovation / mnmt - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Olivedal, Sweden
  • Architects: mnmt
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  78
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roger Sandberg
  • Lead Team: Irma Persson Käll
  • Office Lead Architects: Mathias Holmberg (Previous Owner of Studio Holmberg)
  • Design Team: mnmt
  • City: Olivedal
  • Country: Sweden
Plantagegatan Apartment Renovation / mnmt - Image 2 of 26
© Roger Sandberg

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a historic building in Gothenburg, this apartment renovation blends early 20th-century domestic architecture with contemporary design. The project strikes a balance between permanence and adaptability, creating a living environment that is both grounded and open to change.

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSweden

