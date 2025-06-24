Plantagegatan Apartment Renovation / mnmt

+ 21

Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors

Lead Team: Irma Persson Käll

Office Lead Architects: Mathias Holmberg (Previous Owner of Studio Holmberg)

Design Team: mnmt

City: Olivedal

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a historic building in Gothenburg, this apartment renovation blends early 20th-century domestic architecture with contemporary design. The project strikes a balance between permanence and adaptability, creating a living environment that is both grounded and open to change.