Capiche Restaurant / Neogenesis+Studi0261

•
Surat, India
-
Architects: Neogenesis+Studi0261
- Area: 185 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Restaurant, Interior Design
- Design And Execution Team: Samarth Kadiwala, Viraj Maiwala
- Project Architects: Ar. Chinmay Laiwala , Ar. Jigar Asarawala, Ar. Tarika Asarawala
- Site Engineer: Viraj Maiwala
- Flooring: Jaydish Bhai, Shipra
- Bricks: Prajapati Bricks, Aashish Chauhan
- Tiles: Stone World
- Color: Ica Pidilite ,Vinod Yadav
- Soft Furnishings: Offside
- Curtain Fabrication: Offside
- Handles, Taps, Switches: Legrand
- Plumbing: Tarzan Khan
- Ceiling: Jasu Mistry
- Bathroom Fittings: Balaji Sanitary House- Aquant
- Sanitary: Balaji Sanitary House- Aquant
- Coatings: Shirpa
- Glass Work: Vikas Bhai
- Planters: Foral Studio
- City: Surat
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Capiche, a design marvel crafted by Neogenesis+Studi0261, is where the architecture elegance meets rustic charm and contemporary design seamlessly. This restaurant is a testimony to their creative prowess, inviting diners to experience a space that is as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the taste.