Küng Office Building / Seilerlinhart

Text description provided by the architects. For about ten years now, Stephan Küng, head of Küng Holzbau (Küng Timber Constructions) in the second generation, has put a lot of effort into solid wood construction. "Holzpur" (Pure Wood) is the name of the system that Küng has established on the market. The basic elements of "Holzpur" are solid, about 20 cm thick wall parts consisting of seven layers of boards. The boards themselves are made out of "moon wood", which is usually cut around Christmas time before the new moon, when there is almost no water left in the trees. This results in less shrinkage and a smaller risk of infestation with wood pests. This is what the company is convinced about and they find more and more customers who don't want a usual frame construction with boards and adhesives, but nothing else than wood. Pure wood. The recently finished headquarters building of the company itself in a small industrial zone near Alpnach, where Küng Timber Construction has been rooted since its beginning, not just solves a spatial problem, but also works as a demonstration object, business card, and a 1:1 scaled billboard for this solid wood construction. The building has been designed by Seiler Linhart architects, an office situated in Lucerne and Sarnen, that has been working intensively with Küng since the year 2009.