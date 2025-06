+ 24

Category: Park

Architect In Charge: Enrico Hernández M, Enrico Hernández, Valentino Hernández

Collaborators: Oscar Ramírez, Uriel Patraca, Karen Moreno

Restoration Work: Ma. Eugenia Cervantes

Client: Municipio de Salvatierra

City: Guanajuato

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Ecopark, located at the boundary between the city and the Lerma River, recovers a natural recreational space for Salvatierra and highlights the historic Batanes Bridge.