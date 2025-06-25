UH INFONAVIT Iztacalco Housing Unit and Public Space / AMASA Estudio

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. Since the mid-20th century, the capital of Mexico has begun a long tradition of building collective housing through the development of housing complexes. Today, approximately half of the residents living in Mexico City reside in a condominium regime. The city has around ten thousand housing units: housing complexes that share multi-family buildings, urban facilities, common areas, administrative services, and even postal codes.