UH INFONAVIT Iztacalco Housing Unit and Public Space / AMASA Estudio

Ciudad de México, Mexico
-
Architects: AMASA Estudio
- Area: 1200 m²
- Category: Public Space, Installations & Structures, Social Housing
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Since the mid-20th century, the capital of Mexico has begun a long tradition of building collective housing through the development of housing complexes. Today, approximately half of the residents living in Mexico City reside in a condominium regime. The city has around ten thousand housing units: housing complexes that share multi-family buildings, urban facilities, common areas, administrative services, and even postal codes.