Seddülbahir Fortress / KOOP Architects + AOMTD

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restoration, Heritage, Landmarks & Monuments
Gelibolu, Türkiye
  • Architects: AOMTD, KOOP Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  42000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Egemen Karakaya
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asmaz Ahşap Karkas Yapılar, Fibula Mimarlık, Karınca Reklam, Met Yapı, Temay Peyzaj, Şanlıbayrak Çelik
  • Lead Architect: Y. Burak Dolu / Arzu Özsavaşçı
  • Scientific Advisory Board: Gülsün Tanyeli, Lucienne Thys-Şenocak, Rahmi Nurhan Çelik, Haluk Sesigür
  • Re Use Architectural Design: Y. Burak Dolu, Alexandra Koumpouli, Alper Karasu, Barancan Dağıstan, Birsen Parlar Erkan, Dilara Öztürk, Elif Tuğba Gürkan, Enes Pilavcı, Ezgi Bekarslan. Gamze Yeşildağ, Hazal Alıcıgüzel, Işıl Karabulut, Koray Bayraktutan, Nurseray Sarıçayır, Saleh Malek, Seçkin Maden, Selin Şentürk Eskiköy
  • Survey, Restitution, Restoration Projects: AOMTD (Arzu Ozsavasci Architecture)
  • Landscape Design: caps.office
  • Lighting Design: Lightapp
  • Exhibition Design: Koruma Akademisi
  • Structural Design: Arke Mühendislik & Mimarlık
  • Mechanical Design: KDP Mühendislik, MNM Can Mühendislik
  • Electrical Design: KDP Mühendislik, Nira Mimarlık Mühendislik
  • Infrastructure Design: Infraplan Mühendislik
  • Main Contractor: ABMA İnşaat Restorasyon
  • City: Gelibolu
  • Country: Türkiye
Text description provided by the architects. The Seddülbahir Fortress is located at the southern entrance to the Dardanelles on the European shore of the Gallipoli Peninsula. Initially built in the mid-17th century by Hatice Turhan Sultan, the mother of the Ottoman Sultan Mehmet IV,  Seddülbahir, or "the Wall of the Sea," protected the strategic waterway that connected the Aegean Sea to Istanbul, the Ottoman Empire's capital. Despite severe coastal erosion and numerous earthquakes, the fortress and its adjacent village survived into the early 20th century relatively intact. Both were severely bombarded by the Allied Forces in WWI, during the Gallipoli campaign. While many of the masonry towers and walls, and most of its interior structures, were severely damaged, the fortress continued to be used as a Turkish military outpost until 1997, when the documentation, restoration, and re-use process of Seddülbahir began. 

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRestorationHeritageBuildingsLandmarks & MonumentsTürkiye
