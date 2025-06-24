Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Dingzhou Cultural and Sports Center / THAD

Dingzhou Cultural and Sports Center / THAD

  • Project Director: Zhang Wei, Li Ruoxing
  • Conceptual Design: Zhang Wei, Li Ruoxing, Gong Jiazhen, Huang Haiyang, Wu Guande
  • Structural Design: Liu Yansheng, Li Qingxiang, Li Binfei, Li Yingjie, Guo Fengjian, Wang Cailing, Tian Meng
  • Plumbing & Drainage: Zhang Yi, Luo Xinyu, Wang Lei
  • HVAC: Liang Xuemei, Xiao Qingguo, Li Xiaodong, Mi Zhong, Wang Xiaofang
  • Electrical Design Team: Sun Yonggang, Zhong Xin, Yang Li, Zhang Yuji
  • Lighting Design: Xu Hua, Li Yanwei, Zhu Yannan, Cao Nan, Zhao Jiangchen, Liu Lihong
  • Client: Dingzhou City Urban Management And Law Enforcement
  • City: Baoding
  • Country: China
© Xia Zhi

A Millennium-Old County Reborn, A New Engine for Urban Development — Dingzhou City, historically lauded as the "the throat of the nation" and designated a "Millennium County" by the UN, is embarking on a new chapter. The new ecological region is located in the north of Dingzhou city, just 3km from the Song Dynasty Tower. It focuses on four core developments: Culture, Ecology, Technology, and Industry.

THAD
Steel

Cite: "Dingzhou Cultural and Sports Center / THAD" 24 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031358/dingzhou-cultural-and-sports-center-thad> ISSN 0719-8884

© Xia Zhi

定州文体中心 / THAD 清华大学建筑设计研究院

