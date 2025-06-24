Dingzhou Cultural and Sports Center / THAD

+ 23

Category: Sports Architecture, Cultural Center

Project Director: Zhang Wei, Li Ruoxing

Conceptual Design: Zhang Wei, Li Ruoxing, Gong Jiazhen, Huang Haiyang, Wu Guande

Structural Design: Liu Yansheng, Li Qingxiang, Li Binfei, Li Yingjie, Guo Fengjian, Wang Cailing, Tian Meng

Plumbing & Drainage: Zhang Yi, Luo Xinyu, Wang Lei

HVAC: Liang Xuemei, Xiao Qingguo, Li Xiaodong, Mi Zhong, Wang Xiaofang

Electrical Design Team: Sun Yonggang, Zhong Xin, Yang Li, Zhang Yuji

Lighting Design: Xu Hua, Li Yanwei, Zhu Yannan, Cao Nan, Zhao Jiangchen, Liu Lihong

Client: Dingzhou City Urban Management And Law Enforcement

City: Baoding

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

A Millennium-Old County Reborn, A New Engine for Urban Development — Dingzhou City, historically lauded as the "the throat of the nation" and designated a "Millennium County" by the UN, is embarking on a new chapter. The new ecological region is located in the north of Dingzhou city, just 3km from the Song Dynasty Tower. It focuses on four core developments: Culture, Ecology, Technology, and Industry.