  5. The Steric Spes House / Gets Architects

The Steric Spes House / Gets Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
West Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Category: Houses
  • Principal Architect: Gerard Tambunan
  • Designer In Charge : Priyo Warsito
  • Project Designer: Abigael Mardianto
  • Design Team: Dian Xu
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Nurco Lighting
  • Interior Design: Interior by Wilson (IBW)
  • City: West Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
The Steric Spes House / Gets Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. One of the client's foremost requests for the Steric Spes was a house that offers both shade and seclusion, without compromising natural light and airflow. Situated on a west-facing site, the design responds to the brief with a nuanced and responsive facade: a secondary skin of cream-colored fiber-cement breeze-block, which is composed of a grid-like pattern across the house. This permeable facade filters harsh western sunlight while facilitating air circulation throughout the house by acting as a protective veil. Moreover, it screens from the surrounding urban context and also creates a private space that is further set back to achieve a sense of retreat and calmness.

Gets Architects
