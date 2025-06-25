The Steric Spes House / Gets Architects

-
Architects: Gets Architects
- Area: 1030 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Mario Wibowo
Text description provided by the architects. One of the client's foremost requests for the Steric Spes was a house that offers both shade and seclusion, without compromising natural light and airflow. Situated on a west-facing site, the design responds to the brief with a nuanced and responsive facade: a secondary skin of cream-colored fiber-cement breeze-block, which is composed of a grid-like pattern across the house. This permeable facade filters harsh western sunlight while facilitating air circulation throughout the house by acting as a protective veil. Moreover, it screens from the surrounding urban context and also creates a private space that is further set back to achieve a sense of retreat and calmness.