World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. Lebom Cafe / unseenbird

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: unseenbird
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sunghoon Han
  • Lead Architects: Bioh Seon
Lebom Cafe / unseenbird - Image 4 of 28
© Sunghoon Han

Text description provided by the architects. The moment when daily life becomes a scene. A false phenomenon that seems real but does not exist is the dictionary definition of "virtual." Now that unprecedented technologies are being incorporated into everyday life and are living together, we have entered an era where we cannot help but consider various virtualities as real. The act of entrusting work to AI, the lack of fandom between avatar singers and real singers, and the popularization of AR-based games make us feel that the scope of virtuality has changed significantly.

unseenbird
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Lebom Cafe / unseenbird" 21 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031345/lebom-cafe-unseenbird> ISSN 0719-8884

