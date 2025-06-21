Lebom Cafe / unseenbird

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. The moment when daily life becomes a scene. A false phenomenon that seems real but does not exist is the dictionary definition of "virtual." Now that unprecedented technologies are being incorporated into everyday life and are living together, we have entered an era where we cannot help but consider various virtualities as real. The act of entrusting work to AI, the lack of fandom between avatar singers and real singers, and the popularization of AR-based games make us feel that the scope of virtuality has changed significantly.