Falguera Padel Club / 3ME Arquitectura

+ 14

Category: Sports Architecture

Design Team: Enrico Hernández M, Enrico Hernández, Valentino Hernández

Collaborators: Oscar Ramírez, Uriel Patraca

City: Guanajuato

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A new vision for recycling the private historical heritage properties of the city reconsiders the use of these spaces through new programs and services that are opened to the public for their enjoyment.