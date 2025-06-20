ITSUMO Dessert Shop / kousou

•
Kecamatan Lubuk Baja, Indonesia
-
Architects: kousou
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Kung Photograph
-
Lead Architects: Svetlin Petrov
- Category: Coffee Shop, Renovation
- Lead Team: Svetlin Petrov
- General Constructing: Room Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ERRELUCE
- City: Kecamatan Lubuk Baja
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the ITSUMO dessert shop in Batam began as a collaborative renovation, aiming to challenge local architectural norms. This site's significance stems from it being the client's first store, which she originally designed herself. The renovation aimed to elevate architecture's perception within its typical 'ruko (shop-house) context, beyond just the retail space.