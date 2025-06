ITSUMO Dessert Shop / kousou

+ 33

Coffee Shop, Renovation • Kecamatan Lubuk Baja, Indonesia Architects: kousou

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Kung Photograph

Lead Architects: Svetlin Petrov

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the ITSUMO dessert shop in Batam began as a collaborative renovation, aiming to challenge local architectural norms. This site's significance stems from it being the client's first store, which she originally designed herself. The renovation aimed to elevate architecture's perception within its typical 'ruko (shop-house) context, beyond just the retail space.