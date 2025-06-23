Skylab Headquarters + SkylabSHOP / Skylab Architecture

•
Portland, United States
Architects: Skylab Architecture
- Area: 10752 ft²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Stephen Miller, Eric Fortier
- Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Jeff Kovel, Brent Grubb, Nita Posada,
- Design Team: Jennifer Martin, Amy DeVall
- Architecture And Interior Design: Skylab Architecture
- City: Portland
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. After outgrowing their longtime downtown Portland, Oregon, workspace, Skylab Architecture sought a new location that could support the evolving needs of their interdisciplinary practice. The vision was not just for more room, but for a dynamic campus that could integrate design, fabrication, community engagement, and experimentation. A triangular lot in Portland's Northwest Industrial District provided the opportunity to realize that vision.