Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United States
  5. Skylab Headquarters + SkylabSHOP / Skylab Architecture

Skylab Headquarters + SkylabSHOP / Skylab Architecture

Save

Skylab Headquarters + SkylabSHOP / Skylab Architecture - Exterior PhotographySkylab Headquarters + SkylabSHOP / Skylab Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, ChairSkylab Headquarters + SkylabSHOP / Skylab Architecture - Interior Photography, ChairSkylab Headquarters + SkylabSHOP / Skylab Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassSkylab Headquarters + SkylabSHOP / Skylab Architecture - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Portland, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Skylab Headquarters + SkylabSHOP / Skylab Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Stephen Miller

Text description provided by the architects. After outgrowing their longtime downtown Portland, Oregon, workspace, Skylab Architecture sought a new location that could support the evolving needs of their interdisciplinary practice. The vision was not just for more room, but for a dynamic campus that could integrate design, fabrication, community engagement, and experimentation. A triangular lot in Portland's Northwest Industrial District provided the opportunity to realize that vision.

Content Loader
About this office
Skylab Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Skylab Headquarters + SkylabSHOP / Skylab Architecture" 23 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031320/skylab-headquarters-plus-skylabshop-skylab-architecture-twilight-movie-house> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Top #Tags