Dwelling the Absent: Residential Apartment for Maryam and Faraj Shiraz / Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect

-
Architects: Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect
- Area: 1140 m²
- Year: 2019
-
Photographs:Navid Atrvash
-
Lead Architects: Alborz Mohammadi, Payam Keramati
- Category: Apartments
- Construction: Mokhtasat/Farajollah Mohammadi
- City: Shiraz
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a prime location in Shiraz, directly facing the university's green campus, this residence for Maryam and Faraj responds to a unique set of opportunities and constraints. The site offers a rare, uninterrupted northern view, yet its narrow 12-meter width and the dense urban fabric imposed strict spatial limitations. The design process became an act of negotiation — not only with the site and municipal regulations, but also with environmental forces and the personal desires of the clients.