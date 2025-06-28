Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Dwelling the Absent: Residential Apartment for Maryam and Faraj Shiraz / Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect

Dwelling the Absent: Residential Apartment for Maryam and Faraj Shiraz / Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect - Exterior PhotographyDwelling the Absent: Residential Apartment for Maryam and Faraj Shiraz / Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodDwelling the Absent: Residential Apartment for Maryam and Faraj Shiraz / Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairDwelling the Absent: Residential Apartment for Maryam and Faraj Shiraz / Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect - Image 5 of 27Dwelling the Absent: Residential Apartment for Maryam and Faraj Shiraz / Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Shiraz, Iran
  • Category: Apartments
  • Construction: Mokhtasat/Farajollah Mohammadi
  • City: Shiraz
  • Country: Iran
Dwelling the Absent: Residential Apartment for Maryam and Faraj Shiraz / Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect - Exterior Photography
© Navid Atrvash

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a prime location in Shiraz, directly facing the university's green campus, this residence for Maryam and Faraj responds to a unique set of opportunities and constraints. The site offers a rare, uninterrupted northern view, yet its narrow 12-meter width and the dense urban fabric imposed strict spatial limitations. The design process became an act of negotiation — not only with the site and municipal regulations, but also with environmental forces and the personal desires of the clients.

About this office
Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect
Office

Material

Concrete

Cite: "Dwelling the Absent: Residential Apartment for Maryam and Faraj Shiraz / Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect" 28 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031289/dwelling-the-absent-residential-apartment-for-maryam-and-faraj-shiraz-alborz-mohammadi-keramati-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

