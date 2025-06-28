Dwelling the Absent: Residential Apartment for Maryam and Faraj Shiraz / Alborz Mohammadi / Keramati Architect

+ 22

Category: Apartments

Construction: Mokhtasat/Farajollah Mohammadi

City: Shiraz

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a prime location in Shiraz, directly facing the university's green campus, this residence for Maryam and Faraj responds to a unique set of opportunities and constraints. The site offers a rare, uninterrupted northern view, yet its narrow 12-meter width and the dense urban fabric imposed strict spatial limitations. The design process became an act of negotiation — not only with the site and municipal regulations, but also with environmental forces and the personal desires of the clients.