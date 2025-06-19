Siyadi Pearl Museum / Studio Anne Holtrop

•
Muharraq, Bahrain
-
Architects: Studio Anne Holtrop
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Anne Holtrop
- Category: Museums & Exhibit, Heritage
- Collaborators: Benjamin Arleth, Johanna Bindas, Alessandro Lanello, Leonardo Manti, Alexander Poulikakos, Philippine Radat, Mohammad Salim, Remco Siebring, Constança Girbal Eiras, Simon Skogstad, Christian Vennerstrøm
- Structural Engineering: Mario Monotti
- Conservation Expert: Gaetano Arricobene Architects
- Glass Engineering: Bollinger+Grohmann
- Climate Consultant: INEX Engineering
- Local Engineering: Ismail Khonji Associates
- Mep Engineering: SJM
- Construction: Almoayyed, Bokhowa Group
- Steel Work: Ronchetti srl
- Glass Production: Atelier Emmanuel Barrois
- Client: Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, Kingdom of Bahrain
- Site: Part of Pearling Path, Testimony of an Island Economy, UNESCO World Heritage Site
- City: Muharraq
- Country: Bahrain
Text description provided by the architects. For millennia, pearling and its associated trades shaped the economy and culture of Bahrain's island society. As a centre for pearling, Bahrain was the regional economic hub where pearl divers and other crew from across the Gulf arrived to test their fate on board the dhows. The outcome of the pearling season provided a livelihood for many local residents and their trades, amongst them: merchants, creditors, boat owners and makers, captains, divers, haulers, and sail-makers.