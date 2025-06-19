Siyadi Pearl Museum / Studio Anne Holtrop

+ 16

Category: Museums & Exhibit, Heritage

Collaborators: Benjamin Arleth, Johanna Bindas, Alessandro Lanello, Leonardo Manti, Alexander Poulikakos, Philippine Radat, Mohammad Salim, Remco Siebring, Constança Girbal Eiras, Simon Skogstad, Christian Vennerstrøm

Structural Engineering: Mario Monotti

Conservation Expert: Gaetano Arricobene Architects

Glass Engineering: Bollinger+Grohmann

Climate Consultant: INEX Engineering

Local Engineering: Ismail Khonji Associates

Mep Engineering: SJM

Construction: Almoayyed, Bokhowa Group

Steel Work: Ronchetti srl

Glass Production: Atelier Emmanuel Barrois

Client: Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, Kingdom of Bahrain

Site: Part of Pearling Path, Testimony of an Island Economy, UNESCO World Heritage Site

City: Muharraq

Country: Bahrain

Text description provided by the architects. For millennia, pearling and its associated trades shaped the economy and culture of Bahrain's island society. As a centre for pearling, Bahrain was the regional economic hub where pearl divers and other crew from across the Gulf arrived to test their fate on board the dhows. The outcome of the pearling season provided a livelihood for many local residents and their trades, amongst them: merchants, creditors, boat owners and makers, captains, divers, haulers, and sail-makers.