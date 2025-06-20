Ain Shams University Campus Main Theater / El-Maghraby Design House + Prof. Dr. Gamal El-Kholy

•
El-Qobba Bridge, Egypt
-
Architects: El-Maghraby Design House, Prof. Dr. Gamal El-Kholy
- Area: 6000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Fady Koudsi
-
Manufacturers: El-Maghraby Design House, Welbond
-
Lead Architects: Architect Ahmed El-Maghraby, Prof. Dr. Gamal El-Kholy
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Refurbishment, Adaptive Reuse
- Lead Team: El-Maghraby Design House
- City: El-Qobba Bridge
- Country: Egypt
Text description provided by the architects. In response to evolving campus needs and a growing interest in cultural and artistic expression, the university administration made a bold decision: rather than constructing a new building, they would breathe new life into an abandoned lecture hall. This choice reflects a broader vision of sustainability, not only in environmental terms, but also through the preservation and reactivation of existing architectural heritage.