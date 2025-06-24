Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Rdom 2 House / Šercel Švec

Residential Architecture, Houses
Lužianky, Slovakia
  • Architects: Šercel Švec
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  266
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tomáš Manina
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Stora Enso, Baumit, Janosik Okna
Rdom 2 House / Šercel Švec - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tomáš Manina

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of the family house situated in the Nitra city district of Lužianky is based on the idea of a symbiotic architecture with the intention to push forward the classical barriers. The client's request was a lasting, modern architecture that is eco-friendly to its surroundings. A sloping site is located at the end of a blind street near a golf course. A single-storey mass of the flat-roofed house with a separate carport naturally cuts into a slope.

Šercel Švec
Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSlovakia

