Impluvium Installation / Banco!

Category: Urbanism, Installations & Structures

Design Team: Bourguignon Quentin, Delebecque Marin, Doin Luc, Vinel Arthur

City: Fourneaux

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The Impluvium was created as part of a call for projects by the agricultural and cultural park, led by the Ferme de Vernand and the Polyculture Association. This park aims to reimagine the transformation of the farm into a place that is nourishing, ecological, and shared, bringing new images, representations, and practices to rural, agricultural, and living spaces.