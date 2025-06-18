Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Urbanism
  4. France
  5. Impluvium Installation / Banco!

Impluvium Installation / Banco!

Save

Impluvium Installation / Banco! - Image 2 of 33Impluvium Installation / Banco! - Interior Photography, WoodImpluvium Installation / Banco! - Image 4 of 33Impluvium Installation / Banco! - Image 5 of 33Impluvium Installation / Banco! - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Urbanism, Installations & Structures
Fourneaux, France
  • Architects: Banco!
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Banco!
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Impluvium Installation / Banco! - Image 2 of 33
© Banco!

Text description provided by the architects. The Impluvium was created as part of a call for projects by the agricultural and cultural park, led by the Ferme de Vernand and the Polyculture Association. This park aims to reimagine the transformation of the farm into a place that is nourishing, ecological, and shared, bringing new images, representations, and practices to rural, agricultural, and living spaces.

Content Loader
About this office
Banco!
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "Impluvium Installation / Banco!" 18 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031270/impluvium-urbancore> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest FountainsCheck the latest FountainsCheck the latest Fountains

Check the latest Fountains

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags