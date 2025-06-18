Impluvium Installation / Banco!

•
Fourneaux, France
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Urbanism, Installations & Structures
- Design Team: Bourguignon Quentin, Delebecque Marin, Doin Luc, Vinel Arthur
- City: Fourneaux
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The Impluvium was created as part of a call for projects by the agricultural and cultural park, led by the Ferme de Vernand and the Polyculture Association. This park aims to reimagine the transformation of the farm into a place that is nourishing, ecological, and shared, bringing new images, representations, and practices to rural, agricultural, and living spaces.