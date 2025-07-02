Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Hortus Installation / Banco!

Hortus Installation / Banco! - Exterior Photography, Wood

Urbanism, Landscape
Amiens, France
  Architects: Banco!
  Area: 23
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Banco!
  Category: Urbanism, Landscape
  Lead Architects: Bourguignon Quentin, Delebecque Marin & Doin Luc
  Design Team: Banco!
  City: Amiens
  Country: France
Hortus Installation / Banco! - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Banco!

Text description provided by the architects. Just as a play cannot exist without an audience, a landscape exists through the eyes of those who look at it. Actor or spectator, the roles here don't seem fixed, quite the opposite. Everyone who visits this place plays a part in the fragile balance of the site and contributes to the production of the landscape in its current state. By building a form of « proscenium », the installation will reveal the play that is played out around it every day, and question the roles of everyone involved.

Project gallery

About this office
Banco!
Materials

Wood Fabric

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Landscape France

Cite: "Hortus Installation / Banco!" 02 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031269/hortus-urbancore> ISSN 0719-8884

