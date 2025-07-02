Hortus Installation / Banco!

+ 22

Urbanism, Landscape • Amiens, France Architects: Banco!

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 23 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Banco!

Category: Urbanism, Landscape

Office Lead Architects: Bourguignon Quentin, Delebecque Marin & Doin Luc

Design Team: Banco!

City: Amiens

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Just as a play cannot exist without an audience, a landscape exists through the eyes of those who look at it. Actor or spectator, the roles here don't seem fixed, quite the opposite. Everyone who visits this place plays a part in the fragile balance of the site and contributes to the production of the landscape in its current state. By building a form of « proscenium », the installation will reveal the play that is played out around it every day, and question the roles of everyone involved.