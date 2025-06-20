Boundary Residence / cmm architects

•
Gyeongju, South Korea
-
Architects: cmm architects
- Area: 61 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:texture on texture
-
Lead Architects: Eom Taegyu, Bang Giae
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- City: Gyeongju
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. This project began with a simple question: how can we create a space where the day starts with quiet reflection, where one can observe a pocket of nature and feel the gentle sunlight passing beneath the eaves of a traditional hanok? From this point, our central concern became the relationship between interior and exterior, and how architecture can mediate the threshold between the two.