World
Widna Haven Community Center and Library / PB STUDIO

Library, Community Center
Gdynia, Poland
  • Architects: PB STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nate Cook, Jakub Piórkowski
  • Lead Architects: Jakub Piórkowski, Hanna Bialic
Widna Haven Community Center and Library / PB STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Nate Cook

Text description provided by the architects. The primary goal of the project was to create a contemporary public space that would foster social interaction, relaxation, and a sense of community among local residents of all ages and backgrounds. A key element of the concept was the formation of an intimate inner courtyard, made possible through the strategic placement of the new buildings on the site. This layout enabled the investor to realize the full potential of the plot, despite its challenging location at a major intersection within the district.

PB STUDIO
Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerPoland

