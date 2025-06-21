Widna Haven Community Center and Library / PB STUDIO

+ 26

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The primary goal of the project was to create a contemporary public space that would foster social interaction, relaxation, and a sense of community among local residents of all ages and backgrounds. A key element of the concept was the formation of an intimate inner courtyard, made possible through the strategic placement of the new buildings on the site. This layout enabled the investor to realize the full potential of the plot, despite its challenging location at a major intersection within the district.