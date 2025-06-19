Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025
The Slot House / Katerina Valsamaki Architects

Residential Architecture, Houses
Dio Choria, Greece
  • Architects: Katerina Valsamaki Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Panagiotis Voumvakis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceramiche Refin, Sika, Hyline, Air Grilles, AkzoNobel, Bagno y Bagno, Bright Special Lighting , Dryvit, EGREEN, Inalco, Knauf, Komeal, Legrand, Mapei, Metallock, REHAU, Ritmonio, STELNIC, Schüco, TOSHIBA, +3
The Slot House / Katerina Valsamaki Architects - Image 2 of 32
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Text description provided by the architects. How do you inhabit beauty? The question, perhaps too general if not vague, at least is not unfair since it refers to the fact that often the anxiety caused to us by our concern to do "right" - for the owner, for the planning authorities, for the contractors – conceals the implied imperative form of the question, "How must we inhabit beauty?", the implication being that it is not enough to do merely the right but what befits the situation, what is "proper" with an ethical component. Even so, what is appropriate when we plan to inhabit beauty in the landscape? And here lies the dilemma: Nature, by its nature, is beautiful by birth. This is what the country house in Tinos is aimed at, the pleasure of habitation discreetly weaving itself into the sensitive Cycladic landscape.

Cite: "The Slot House / Katerina Valsamaki Architects" 19 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031258/the-slot-house-vacation-house-in-tinos-katerina-valsamaki-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

