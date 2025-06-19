The Slot House / Katerina Valsamaki Architects

+ 27

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Katerina Valsamaki

Design Team: Katerina Charisiadi

Technical Team: Alexandra Baklatzi

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ergosystem SA

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: MKA Consulting Engineers

City: Dio Choria

Country: Greece

Text description provided by the architects. How do you inhabit beauty? The question, perhaps too general if not vague, at least is not unfair since it refers to the fact that often the anxiety caused to us by our concern to do "right" - for the owner, for the planning authorities, for the contractors – conceals the implied imperative form of the question, "How must we inhabit beauty?", the implication being that it is not enough to do merely the right but what befits the situation, what is "proper" with an ethical component. Even so, what is appropriate when we plan to inhabit beauty in the landscape? And here lies the dilemma: Nature, by its nature, is beautiful by birth. This is what the country house in Tinos is aimed at, the pleasure of habitation discreetly weaving itself into the sensitive Cycladic landscape.