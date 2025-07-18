Hillside House / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto

-
Architects: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
- Area: 4241 ft²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
-
Manufacturers: Pedro Figueiredo, Solzaima
-
Lead Architect: Ricardo Silva Azevedo
- Category: Houses
- Engineering: Fénix Engenharia Civil
- Landscaping: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
- Lighting Project: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
- Acoustics: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
- Plumbing: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
- Thermal: Fénix Engenharia Civil
- Visual Identity: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
- Illustrations: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
- Interior Decoration: AAR Déco
- City: Santo Tirso
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. There are houses that struggle to understand and connect with their setting, showing a certain unease or lack of coherence in the choice of where to settle — choices that, for emotional reasons or creative visions, end up being justified and even triumphant! Some houses are like that, which only makes it more surprising and pleasant when we discover that the house reimagines itself, shaping a unique and personal atmosphere that gives it both context and identity.