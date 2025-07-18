Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Hillside House / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Santo Tirso, Portugal
  • Architects: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4241 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Pedro Figueiredo, Solzaima
  • Lead Architect: Ricardo Silva Azevedo
  • Category: Houses
  • Engineering: Fénix Engenharia Civil
  • Landscaping: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
  • Lighting Project: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
  • Acoustics: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
  • Plumbing: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
  • Thermal: Fénix Engenharia Civil
  • Visual Identity: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
  • Illustrations: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
  • Interior Decoration: AAR Déco
  • City: Santo Tirso
  • Country: Portugal
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. There are houses that struggle to understand and connect with their setting, showing a certain unease or lack of coherence in the choice of where to settle — choices that, for emotional reasons or creative visions, end up being justified and even triumphant! Some houses are like that, which only makes it more surprising and pleasant when we discover that the house reimagines itself, shaping a unique and personal atmosphere that gives it both context and identity.

About this office
Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
