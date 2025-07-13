Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. LAI House / BROISSIN

LAI House / BROISSIN

LAI House / BROISSIN - Image 2 of 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Interior Designers: Broissin
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  923
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alexandre D La Roche
  • Lead Architect: Mauricio Cristóbal
LAI House / BROISSIN - Image 2 of 32
© Alexandre D La Roche

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a steeply sloped site in the Lomas de Vista Hermosa neighborhood of Mexico City, Casa Tlapexco is a residential project that emerges from a deep dialogue with the natural topography. Built on a 678.85 m² plot, the architectural strategy embraces the site's downward gradient through a stepped volumetry that anchors the structure into the terrain, offering a fluid spatial descent across five levels—two above and three below street level.

Broissin
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "LAI House / BROISSIN" [Casa LAI / BROISSIN] 13 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

