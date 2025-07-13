LAI House / BROISSIN

+ 27

Category: Houses

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a steeply sloped site in the Lomas de Vista Hermosa neighborhood of Mexico City, Casa Tlapexco is a residential project that emerges from a deep dialogue with the natural topography. Built on a 678.85 m² plot, the architectural strategy embraces the site's downward gradient through a stepped volumetry that anchors the structure into the terrain, offering a fluid spatial descent across five levels—two above and three below street level.