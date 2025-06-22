  1. ArchDaily
  Hotel Bellman Berlin-Neukoelln / Tchoban Voss Architekten

Hotel Bellman Berlin-Neukoelln / Tchoban Voss Architekten

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
  • Category: Hotels
  • Associated Partner: Martin Krebes
  • Design Team: Simon Bange, Jan Frechen, Valeria Kashirina, René Hoch, Ramona Schwarzweller
  • Execution Planning: Friedrich Baller
  • Client: SpreeReal Consulting GmbH
  • Building Equipment: KLIMAVOMFEINSTEN
  • Country: Germany
Hotel Bellman Berlin-Neukoelln / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Yasutaka Kojima

Text description provided by the architects. On the corner of Karl-Marx-Strasse and Grenzallee, the Hotel Bellman Berlin-Neukoelln is a new building with a striking, golden bronze-coloured aluminium and glass façade that makes an architectural statement in the lively neighbourhood inspired by the raw energy of New York's Meatpacking District. The seven-storey perimeter block development blends homogeneously into the neighborhood thanks to its street-side, closed construction, and gives the deserted street corner a structural conclusion. The building heights, building lines, and building depths mediate between the partially Wilhelminian-style neighboring buildings. The staggered backs of the respective building corners adapt to the eaves heights typical of the area, break up the otherwise homogeneous façade grid, and become a varied design element.

