Hotel Bellman Berlin-Neukoelln / Tchoban Voss Architekten

+ 20

Category: Hotels

Associated Partner: Martin Krebes

Design Team: Simon Bange, Jan Frechen, Valeria Kashirina, René Hoch, Ramona Schwarzweller

Execution Planning: Friedrich Baller

Client: SpreeReal Consulting GmbH

Building Equipment: KLIMAVOMFEINSTEN

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. On the corner of Karl-Marx-Strasse and Grenzallee, the Hotel Bellman Berlin-Neukoelln is a new building with a striking, golden bronze-coloured aluminium and glass façade that makes an architectural statement in the lively neighbourhood inspired by the raw energy of New York's Meatpacking District. The seven-storey perimeter block development blends homogeneously into the neighborhood thanks to its street-side, closed construction, and gives the deserted street corner a structural conclusion. The building heights, building lines, and building depths mediate between the partially Wilhelminian-style neighboring buildings. The staggered backs of the respective building corners adapt to the eaves heights typical of the area, break up the otherwise homogeneous façade grid, and become a varied design element.