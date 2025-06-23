16 Crimson Unfold Apartment / Wuuu Studio

+ 19

Apartments • Malaysia Architects: Wuuu Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1500 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: TWJPTO

Lead Architects: Dom Tee

Category: Apartments

Lead Team: Dom Tee

Design Team: Eva Cheok

Country: Malaysia

More Specs

Less Specs

A Heartfelt Ode to Mid-Century Modernism, Reimagined for Today – This home is a living canvas, a heartfelt tribute to the enduring allure of mid-century aesthetics, thoughtfully reinterpreted for contemporary life. Its spirit is unapologetically bold, with vibrant hues of red, blue, and yellow woven throughout the interiors—an ode to the optimism, color, and playful composition that defined mid-century design. These tones do more than decorate; they infuse the space with warmth, character, and a sense of joyful nostalgia.