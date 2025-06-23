16 Crimson Unfold Apartment / Wuuu Studio

-
Architects: Wuuu Studio
- Area: 1500 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:TWJPTO
-
Lead Architects: Dom Tee
- Category: Apartments
- Lead Team: Dom Tee
- Design Team: Eva Cheok
- Country: Malaysia
A Heartfelt Ode to Mid-Century Modernism, Reimagined for Today – This home is a living canvas, a heartfelt tribute to the enduring allure of mid-century aesthetics, thoughtfully reinterpreted for contemporary life. Its spirit is unapologetically bold, with vibrant hues of red, blue, and yellow woven throughout the interiors—an ode to the optimism, color, and playful composition that defined mid-century design. These tones do more than decorate; they infuse the space with warmth, character, and a sense of joyful nostalgia.