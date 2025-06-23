Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Malaysia
  5. 16 Crimson Unfold Apartment / Wuuu Studio

16 Crimson Unfold Apartment / Wuuu Studio

Save

16 Crimson Unfold Apartment / Wuuu Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Glass16 Crimson Unfold Apartment / Wuuu Studio - Image 3 of 2416 Crimson Unfold Apartment / Wuuu Studio - Image 4 of 2416 Crimson Unfold Apartment / Wuuu Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting16 Crimson Unfold Apartment / Wuuu Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments
Malaysia
  • Architects: Wuuu Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:TWJPTO
  • Lead Architects: Dom Tee
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
16 Crimson Unfold Apartment / Wuuu Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Glass
© TWJPTO

A Heartfelt Ode to Mid-Century Modernism, Reimagined for Today – This home is a living canvas, a heartfelt tribute to the enduring allure of mid-century aesthetics, thoughtfully reinterpreted for contemporary life. Its spirit is unapologetically bold, with vibrant hues of red, blue, and yellow woven throughout the interiors—an ode to the optimism, color, and playful composition that defined mid-century design. These tones do more than decorate; they infuse the space with warmth, character, and a sense of joyful nostalgia.

Content Loader
About this office
Wuuu Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsMalaysia
Cite: "16 Crimson Unfold Apartment / Wuuu Studio" 23 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031225/16-crimson-unfold-wuuu-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags