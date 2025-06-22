Sugarloaf at Flockhill / Hierarchy Group

+ 22

Category: Restaurants & Bars

Lead Team: Ashton Wright, Wen Ting

Design Team: Jane Wright, Sonia Prince

General Constructing: Hoogervorst Builders

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ruamoko Solutions

Project Management: Inovo Projects

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Babbage Consultants

Landscape Architecture: RMM Landscape Architects

City: Lake Pearson

Country: New Zealand

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a historic and remote working sheep station in the Craigieburn Valley, Flockhill's restaurant, Sugarloaf, invites guests to immerse themselves in the stunning landscape of the Southern Alps. Designed to reflect the client's vision for world-class dining while embracing New Zealand's farming heritage, the architecture balances a 'homely' atmosphere on a commercial scale with a sense of grandeur.