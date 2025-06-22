Sugarloaf at Flockhill / Hierarchy Group

•
Lake Pearson, New Zealand
-
Architects: Hierarchy Group
- Area: 560 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Dennis Radermacher - Lightforge
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Restaurants & Bars
- Lead Team: Ashton Wright, Wen Ting
- Design Team: Jane Wright, Sonia Prince
- General Constructing: Hoogervorst Builders
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ruamoko Solutions
- Project Management: Inovo Projects
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Babbage Consultants
- Landscape Architecture: RMM Landscape Architects
- City: Lake Pearson
- Country: New Zealand
Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a historic and remote working sheep station in the Craigieburn Valley, Flockhill's restaurant, Sugarloaf, invites guests to immerse themselves in the stunning landscape of the Southern Alps. Designed to reflect the client's vision for world-class dining while embracing New Zealand's farming heritage, the architecture balances a 'homely' atmosphere on a commercial scale with a sense of grandeur.