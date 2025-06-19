Phoenix Feather Tea Pavilion / Kong Xiangwei Studio

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. At the northernmost tip of Yunnan's Wuliang Mountains, Phoenix Mountain (Fenghuang Shan), with an elevation of 2,380 meters, plays amidst the clouds. It rests like a giant bird with folded wings in Bixi Township, Nanjian County, Dali. This area is not only a geological epic formed by the collision of the Hengduan and Ailao mountain ranges but also one of China's renowned migratory bird corridors. Every September, tens of thousands of birds spiral down along this ancient migratory route, turning the mythical vision of "a hundred birds paying homage to the phoenix" into reality.