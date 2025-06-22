House Pinhal Conde da Cunha / Estúdio AMATAM

+ 23

Houses • Amora, Portugal Architects: Estúdio AMATAM

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 170 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Garcês

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ARTEBEL , Cerâmica Vale da Gândara , Roca , Secil

More Specs

Less Specs

A ribbon of shadow and light: a continuous gesture that draws a house and unites its volumes. Set within a plot of limited dimensions, governed by a subdivision regulation largely indifferent to formal or spatial diversity, this house emerges from a desire to transcend the constraints imposed upon it. In a context often marked by the repetition of hermetic volumes and the absence of meaningful dialogue with the exterior, the guiding concept of this project seeks precisely to counter that tendency: it explores the continuity between interior and exterior, between solid and void, between the rigidity of the plot and its legal boundaries and the fluidity of domestic life.