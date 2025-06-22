Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Amora, Portugal
  • Architects: Estúdio AMATAM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Garcês
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ARTEBEL, Cerâmica Vale da Gândara, Roca, Secil
House Pinhal Conde da Cunha / Estúdio AMATAM - Exterior Photography
© Garcês

A ribbon of shadow and light: a continuous gesture that draws a house and unites its volumes. Set within a plot of limited dimensions, governed by a subdivision regulation largely indifferent to formal or spatial diversity, this house emerges from a desire to transcend the constraints imposed upon it. In a context often marked by the repetition of hermetic volumes and the absence of meaningful dialogue with the exterior, the guiding concept of this project seeks precisely to counter that tendency: it explores the continuity between interior and exterior, between solid and void, between the rigidity of the plot and its legal boundaries and the fluidity of domestic life.

Estúdio AMATAM
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

