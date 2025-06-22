Gogyeol Mungyeong Guesthouse / Gogyeol Architects

•
Mungyeong-si, South Korea
Architects: Gogyeol Architects
- Area: 122 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Kim Gihoe
Lead Architects: Jawon Koo
- Category: Lodging, Renovation
- Design Team: Daewan Kim, Dongsub Lee
- City: Mungyeong-si
- Country: South Korea
From Abandoned Blacksmith Shop to Cultural Stay: Gogyeol – Communities worldwide face regional decline due to industrial restructuring and urban migration. Gaeun-eup in Mungyeong City, South Korea, exemplifies this phenomenon. Once a thriving coal mining town with 20,000 residents in the 1960s-80s, it has transformed into a quiet village of 3,000 following mine closures in the 1990s. Local blacksmith shops, once vital community centers crafting daily tools, remained abandoned for over 20 years.