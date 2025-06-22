Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. South Korea
  5. Gogyeol Mungyeong Guesthouse / Gogyeol Architects

Gogyeol Mungyeong Guesthouse / Gogyeol Architects

Save

Gogyeol Mungyeong Guesthouse / Gogyeol Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Door, GlassGogyeol Mungyeong Guesthouse / Gogyeol Architects - Image 3 of 28Gogyeol Mungyeong Guesthouse / Gogyeol Architects - Interior Photography, WoodGogyeol Mungyeong Guesthouse / Gogyeol Architects - Exterior PhotographyGogyeol Mungyeong Guesthouse / Gogyeol Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Lodging, Renovation
Mungyeong-si, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gogyeol Mungyeong Guesthouse / Gogyeol Architects - Exterior Photography
© Kim Gihoe

From Abandoned Blacksmith Shop to Cultural Stay: Gogyeol – Communities worldwide face regional decline due to industrial restructuring and urban migration. Gaeun-eup in Mungyeong City, South Korea, exemplifies this phenomenon. Once a thriving coal mining town with 20,000 residents in the 1960s-80s, it has transformed into a quiet village of 3,000 following mine closures in the 1990s. Local blacksmith shops, once vital community centers crafting daily tools, remained abandoned for over 20 years.

Content Loader
About this office
Gogyeol Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingRefurbishmentRenovationSouth Korea
Cite: "Gogyeol Mungyeong Guesthouse / Gogyeol Architects" 22 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031216/gogyeol-mungyeong-guesthouse-gogyeol-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags