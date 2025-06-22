Gogyeol Mungyeong Guesthouse / Gogyeol Architects

+ 23

Category: Lodging, Renovation

Design Team: Daewan Kim, Dongsub Lee

City: Mungyeong-si

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

From Abandoned Blacksmith Shop to Cultural Stay: Gogyeol – Communities worldwide face regional decline due to industrial restructuring and urban migration. Gaeun-eup in Mungyeong City, South Korea, exemplifies this phenomenon. Once a thriving coal mining town with 20,000 residents in the 1960s-80s, it has transformed into a quiet village of 3,000 following mine closures in the 1990s. Local blacksmith shops, once vital community centers crafting daily tools, remained abandoned for over 20 years.