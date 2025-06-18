Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Back to Front House / Ian Moore Architects

Back to Front House / Ian Moore Architects

Save

Back to Front House / Ian Moore Architects - Image 2 of 29Back to Front House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, GlassBack to Front House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, GlassBack to Front House / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, GlassBack to Front House / Ian Moore Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Potts Point, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Back to Front House / Ian Moore Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Clinton Weaver

Text description provided by the architects. Originally one of a row of 4 identical sandstone terrace houses built in 1863, the house was entered via a long front garden from Victoria Street. In 1980, the front half of the site was subdivided off and another building constructed on the Victoria Street frontage, leaving a small remnant of the front garden as a now rear courtyard and the main entry consigned to the rear lane. A two-storey brick rear wing was added at a later date, containing the kitchen and a bathroom.

Content Loader
About this office
Ian Moore Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "Back to Front House / Ian Moore Architects" 18 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031166/back-to-front-house-ian-moore-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags