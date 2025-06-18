Back to Front House / Ian Moore Architects

+ 24

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Originally one of a row of 4 identical sandstone terrace houses built in 1863, the house was entered via a long front garden from Victoria Street. In 1980, the front half of the site was subdivided off and another building constructed on the Victoria Street frontage, leaving a small remnant of the front garden as a now rear courtyard and the main entry consigned to the rear lane. A two-storey brick rear wing was added at a later date, containing the kitchen and a bathroom.