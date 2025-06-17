SABHĀ Specialty Coffee / naav studio

•
Hyderabad, India
-
Architects: naav studio
- Area: 3500 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Vivek Eadara
-
Lead Architects: Niharika Didige, Varsha Reddy
- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Lead Team: Niharika Didige, Varsha Reddy
- Design Team: Revathi Pottimuthyala, Sri Vaishnavi
- City: Hyderabad
- Country: India
Controlled Contrasts: A Café in Film Nagar Balances Raw Geometry with Chromatic Precision – In a city saturated with overworked design and thematic pastiche, this 3,500-square-foot café in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, asserts itself through a quieter, more cerebral language—one built around the idea of *controlled contrasts*. Every move in the space plays on the tension between raw and refined, muted and saturated, heavy and light, resulting in an architecture that feels both deliberate and spontaneous.