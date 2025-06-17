Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. India
  5. SABHĀ Specialty Coffee / naav studio

SABHĀ Specialty Coffee / naav studio

Save

SABHĀ Specialty Coffee / naav studio - Interior Photography, ChairSABHĀ Specialty Coffee / naav studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, GlassSABHĀ Specialty Coffee / naav studio - Interior Photography, ConcreteSABHĀ Specialty Coffee / naav studio - Image 5 of 18SABHĀ Specialty Coffee / naav studio - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Hyderabad, India
  • Architects: naav studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vivek Eadara
  • Lead Architects: Niharika Didige, Varsha Reddy
  • Lead Team: Niharika Didige, Varsha Reddy
  • Design Team: Revathi Pottimuthyala, Sri Vaishnavi
  • City: Hyderabad
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SABHĀ Specialty Coffee / naav studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Vivek Eadara

Controlled Contrasts: A Café in Film Nagar Balances Raw Geometry with Chromatic Precision – In a city saturated with overworked design and thematic pastiche, this 3,500-square-foot café in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, asserts itself through a quieter, more cerebral language—one built around the idea of *controlled contrasts*. Every move in the space plays on the tension between raw and refined, muted and saturated, heavy and light, resulting in an architecture that feels both deliberate and spontaneous.

Content Loader
About this office
naav studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsIndia
Cite: "SABHĀ Specialty Coffee / naav studio" 17 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031142/sabha-specialty-coffee-naav-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags