Housing Črnuški Bajer / Bevk Perović arhitekti + Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič

•
Ljubljana, Slovenia
-
Architects: Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič, Bevk Perović arhitekti
- Area: 23285 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Urban Petranovič
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Housing, Residential
- Project Team: Davorin Počivašek, Urban Petranovič, Astrid Magajna, Andreja Ajlec, Petra Hribar Markelj x Bevk Perović arhitekti
- Landscape Architects: Studio AKKA
- City: Ljubljana
- Country: Slovenia
Črnuče, a suburban neighbourhood on the outskirts of Ljubljana, is dominated by single-family houses with gardens and strings of row houses. The micro-location is characterised by a small pond directly in front of the buildings and a thick forest on their northern side.