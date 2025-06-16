Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant & Bar Interiors
  4. Kazakhstan
  5. Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW

Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW

Save

Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, TablePasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, ChairPasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, ChairPasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Image 5 of 29Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Architects: NAAW
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Damir Otegen
  • Lead Architects: Aisulu Uali
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© Damir Otegen

Text description provided by the architects. Pasta la Vista is an Italian bistro and the third venue in a growing chain, recently opened in Almaty. Its concept is inspired by the Memphis style, which emerged in the 1980s in Milan. Known for its bold colors and geometric forms, this aesthetic was reinterpreted through local craftsmanship, a contemporary context, and the brand's visual identity.

Save this picture!
Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Damir Otegen
Save this picture!
Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Damir Otegen

The interior's main colors—scarlet and olive—echo the brand palette, reinforcing its recognition. Geometric motifs are translated into built-in structures, furniture design, and wall treatments, emphasizing a cohesive design language. The elongated rectangle and wave serve as visual metaphors for the diversity of Italian cuisine, ranging from rigor to lightness. Form and rhythm guide the visual narrative, reflecting the idea of a culinary journey.

Save this picture!
Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Damir Otegen
Save this picture!
Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Damir Otegen
Save this picture!
Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Image 29 of 29
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, Chair
© Damir Otegen
Save this picture!
Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Image 27 of 29
© Damir Otegen

The spatial layout ensures a logical distribution of functional zones and circulation. The interior is zoned to maintain a sense of openness while clearly defining the purpose of each area. The entrance is conceived as a kind of portal. The use of two shades of red—scarlet and burgundy—sets an emotional tone and evokes associations with the passion and energy of Italian gastronomy. Opposite the entrance, a full-height mirror visually expands the space and adds depth. The waiting area and wardrobe are seamlessly integrated into the overall composition without disrupting the spatial rhythm.

Save this picture!
Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Damir Otegen

The main hall is rendered in a light-toned palette, contrasted by vibrant furniture accents designed in-house and crafted by local artisans. Supporting local production and creating custom pieces has become a signature practice of our studio. Accent lighting by Danish brands HAY and &Tradition adds a contemporary touch and a sense of coziness.

Save this picture!
Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Damir Otegen

The project features the painting "Silence" by artist Roman Zakharov. Inspired by the aesthetics of Stanley Donwood and the music of Radiohead, the work brings a quiet introspection into the space—a counterpoint to the interior's bold visual language. A high level of precision was required at every stage—from concept development to author supervision, particularly in working with color, contrast, form, and meaning. As a result, Pasta la Vista has become a space where visual playfulness meets functionality, and local craftsmanship intersects with contemporary European design.

Save this picture!
Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW - Interior Photography, Chair
© Damir Otegen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tole bi 74, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NAAW
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsKazakhstan
Cite: "Pasta La Vista Bistro / NAAW" 16 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031109/pasta-la-vista-bistro-naaw> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags