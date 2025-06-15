Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. House Interiors
  4. France
  5. Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design

Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design

Save

Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, WoodTintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, ArcadeTintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, WoodTintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairTintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
House Interiors
Saint-Cyprien, France
  • Architects: Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lucille Descazaux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceràmica Ferres, Huguet, Roca
  • Lead Architects: Jacqueline Vendrell
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood
© Lucille Descazaux

Text description provided by the architects. Drawing upon the Mediterranean spirit that defines its surroundings, Casa Tintoretto reimagines interior space as a dialogue between organic forms, and materiality expression. Rooted in place yet open to reinterpretation, it revisits regional architectural typologies: arched passages, a close connection to nature, and the use of local materials, to craft a home that feels both timeless and contemporary.

Save this picture!
Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, Arcade
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Image 27 of 29
Floo Plan
Save this picture!
Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Lucille Descazaux

This sensibility is expressed through a series of architectural gestures that explore the boundaries of domestic spaces and emphasize open, permeable environments. The new plan embraces organic geometries, unfolding as a series of semi-open, interconnected spaces that blur the boundary between different areas.

Save this picture!
Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Lucille Descazaux

A built-in bench runs along the primary axis of the house, anchoring the layout and accentuating its linear rhythm. A sequence of arched thresholds is paired with custom masonry planters and terracotta sun breaks, subtle echoes of the sculptural staircase railing and an homage to Mediterranean craft traditions.

Save this picture!
Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Handrail
© Lucille Descazaux

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Saint-Cyprien, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsFrance
Cite: "Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design" 15 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031106/tintoretto-symbiose-interior-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags