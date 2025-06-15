Tintoretto House Rehabilitation / Symbiose Interior Architecture & Design

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. Drawing upon the Mediterranean spirit that defines its surroundings, Casa Tintoretto reimagines interior space as a dialogue between organic forms, and materiality expression. Rooted in place yet open to reinterpretation, it revisits regional architectural typologies: arched passages, a close connection to nature, and the use of local materials, to craft a home that feels both timeless and contemporary.

This sensibility is expressed through a series of architectural gestures that explore the boundaries of domestic spaces and emphasize open, permeable environments. The new plan embraces organic geometries, unfolding as a series of semi-open, interconnected spaces that blur the boundary between different areas.

A built-in bench runs along the primary axis of the house, anchoring the layout and accentuating its linear rhythm. A sequence of arched thresholds is paired with custom masonry planters and terracotta sun breaks, subtle echoes of the sculptural staircase railing and an homage to Mediterranean craft traditions.