World
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights

Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Glass, Courtyard

Houses
Fairfield, Australia
  • Architects: Taylor Knights
  Area:  320
  Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Derek Swalwell
  Lead Architects: Peter Knights
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Image 5 of 32
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Melbourne suburb of Fairfield, this project involved the restoration and reinvention of a late 19th-century Victorian residence for a retiring couple seeking a calm, connected home for the next stage of life. Designed by Taylor Knights, the renovation sensitively balances the heritage character of the original double-fronted brick dwelling with the requirements of contemporary living.

Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Derek Swalwell
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Exterior Photography, Garden, Concrete, Courtyard
© Derek Swalwell
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Derek Swalwell

Prior to the redesign, the house had experienced a long period of rental occupancy and presented a series of challenges, including poor natural light, limited ventilation, and a fragmented layout that disconnected the interiors from the outdoors. In response, the architects implemented a single-level plan with minimal internal level changes, creating a more accessible and flexible home suited to aging in place.

Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Image 4 of 32
© Derek Swalwell
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Patio
© Derek Swalwell
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Image 32 of 32
Sectional Perspective
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Exterior Photography, Garden, Concrete, Column
© Derek Swalwell

At the heart of the design are two distinct courtyards that serve as spatial and environmental anchors. A generous north-facing courtyard extends from the open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area, promoting passive ventilation and natural light while fostering strong visual and physical connections to the outdoors. This courtyard is enclosed by a high masonry wall and flanked by an outdoor pavilion, allowing for private outdoor living.

Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Image 6 of 32
© Derek Swalwell
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Derek Swalwell
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Image 31 of 32
Ground Floor Plan
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Glass, Courtyard
© Derek Swalwell
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Door, Chair, Courtyard, Patio
© Derek Swalwell
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Door, Concrete
© Derek Swalwell

A second, more introspective courtyard is positioned off the main bedroom and ensuite, bringing daylight and landscape views deep into the private areas of the home. These courtyard spaces are integral to the experience of the house, softening transitions between zones and enhancing the overall sense of calm.

Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
© Derek Swalwell
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop
© Derek Swalwell
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Wood
© Derek Swalwell

Materially, the project blends robustness with restraint. Bush-hammered and off-form concrete is used externally to ground the building and echo its monolithic presence, while steel-framed doors and windows create clean apertures into the garden. Internally, polished plaster ceilings and sustainably sourced hardwood flooring bring warmth and texture. The outdoor entertaining area features burnished concrete with a Palladiana mosaic inlay, extending the crafted quality of the interiors into the garden.

Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting
© Derek Swalwell
Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Derek Swalwell

Landscape design by Peachy Green complements the architecture with layered planting and a sense of enclosure that supports the house's introverted, retreat-like qualities. Completed in 2024, Fairfield Courtyard House offers a measured and timeless approach to heritage adaptation. Through a clear architectural language and a deep respect for materiality and landscape, the project provides its residents with a dignified, enduring home that evolves with their lifestyle

Fairfield Courtyard House / Taylor Knights - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Derek Swalwell

