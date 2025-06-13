Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Exterior Photography

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Córdoba, Argentina
  Architects: FV Arquitectos
  Area: 96
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Holcim, Indusparquet, Neolith, Aluar, Casa capital, De Stefano, Edificor, FV, Fragmentable, Giunta, Hunter Douglas, JV Amoblamientos, LUMINOTECNIA, Marcoaluminio, Merlino, Pleyades Paisaje, Purastone, Roca
Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the design of an architecture studio located in the urban sector of Cerro de las Rosas, in the city of Córdoba, just a few blocks from the “Mujer Urbana” traffic interchange. Conceived as a sculptural prismatic volume on a deep and narrow lot, the architectural object asserts itself on the site with character, set back just 50 cm from the property lines on either side.

Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Image 37 of 43
Plan - First Floor

The main façade establishes a controlled dialogue with the street. A perforated metal sheet acts as a veil, regulating the relationship between interior and exterior and ensuring privacy without sacrificing natural light. This perforated surface not only offers protection but also becomes an architectural gesture that defines the identity of the building.

Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Chair
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Image 40 of 43
Section

Vertical circulation is resolved through a sculptural spiral staircase, strategically placed as an internal landmark that organizes the space and adds dynamism to the layout. This circulation core, along with the service areas, is grouped at the rear of the volume, freeing up the rest of the space for large, flexible, open work areas.

Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Image 28 of 43
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Image 29 of 43
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Inside, the use of light colors enhances the spatial feel and maximizes the natural light that flows transversely through the building. The curves and counter-curves present in the custom-designed furniture introduce a fluid rhythm into the space, breaking the orthogonal rigidity of the architectural container and creating a dynamic, flexible atmosphere.

Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Wood, Table, Lighting
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The journey culminates in an accessible rooftop terrace, conceived not just as an expansion, but as a space for gathering and contemplation, extending the studio’s social life outdoors and offering panoramic views of the city.

Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Gonzalo Viramonte

This project represents a synthesis of formal clarity, functional efficiency, and material sensitivity—a restrained yet expressive piece of architecture.

Fran Viñas Arquitectos Studio / FV Arquitectos - Image 20 of 43
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project location

Address: Córdoba, Argentina

About this office
FV Arquitectos
Office

