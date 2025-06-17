Ts VEIL Restaurant / KHOA VU

+ 16

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Ts VEIL is a renovation of a 300-square-meter, three-story villa in the heart of District 2, Ho Chi Minh City—an area rapidly evolving with a dense mix of residential homes, small shops, and local eateries. Rather than opting for demolition and new construction, the project carefully preserves the building's core structural framework, including the concrete frame, staircase, floor plates, and roof, while reimagining both its architectural presence and spatial performance through a new system of skins—outer and inner.