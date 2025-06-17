Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Ts VEIL Restaurant / KHOA VU

Ts VEIL Restaurant / KHOA VU

Ts VEIL Restaurant / KHOA VU

Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars
Vietnam
  Architects: KHOA VU
  Area: 300
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Chuong Nguyen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dai Gia Phuc Co., Ltd, Dong Tam Group, Inosteel, Spraying Systems
  Lead Architects: Khoa Vu
  General Contractors: Pham Gia Technology Co., Ltd
Ts VEIL Restaurant / KHOA VU
© Chuong Nguyen

Text description provided by the architects. Ts VEIL is a renovation of a 300-square-meter, three-story villa in the heart of District 2, Ho Chi Minh City—an area rapidly evolving with a dense mix of residential homes, small shops, and local eateries. Rather than opting for demolition and new construction, the project carefully preserves the building's core structural framework, including the concrete frame, staircase, floor plates, and roof, while reimagining both its architectural presence and spatial performance through a new system of skins—outer and inner.

About this office
KHOA VU
Wood, Steel

Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars, Vietnam

Wood, Steel, Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars, Vietnam
"Ts VEIL Restaurant / KHOA VU" 17 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

