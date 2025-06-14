Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Philippines
  5. Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks

Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairSienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table, GlassSienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Chair, ShelvingSienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Exterior PhotographySienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - More Images+ 25

Houses, Sustainability
Quezon City, Philippines
Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ron Mendoza , Mark Twain C , BB team

Text description provided by the architects. Built to address homelessness and climate change, the Sienna Net-Zero Home is a self-sustaining, solar-powered, cost-efficient, and compact housing solution. This climate-responsive and affordable home, located in Quezon City, Philippines, represents a revolutionary vision for social housing through its integration of thoughtful design, sustainability, and energy self-sufficiency.

Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Exterior Photography
© Ron Mendoza , Mark Twain C , BB team
Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Image 30 of 30
Section
Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Image 21 of 30
© Ron Mendoza , Mark Twain C , BB team

Designed with the unique tropical climate of the Philippines in mind, the Sienna Home prioritizes natural ventilation, passive cooling, and rainwater management to enhance indoor comfort and reduce reliance on artificial cooling systems. The compact 4.5m x 5.1m floor plan has been meticulously optimized for functionality, offering a flexible layout that grows and adapts to the families living in them.

Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Chair
© Ron Mendoza , Mark Twain C , BB team
Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Image 24 of 30
Ground Floor Plan
Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Sofa, Shelving
© Ron Mendoza , Mark Twain C , BB team

A key architectural feature is BillionBricks' innovative Powershade technology - an advanced solar roofing system that serves multiple purposes. Beyond generating clean, renewable energy, it acts as a protective heat barrier, reducing indoor temperatures and improving thermal comfort. Unlike conventional solar panels, Powershade seamlessly integrates with the home's structure, providing reliable energy generation while doubling as a durable roof. This makes the Sienna Home energy-positive, meaning it produces more electricity than it consumes, lowering utility costs and promoting long-term energy independence. Excess power can also be stored or sold back to the grid, creating an additional financial benefit for homeowners.

Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Ron Mendoza , Mark Twain C , BB team

When multiple Sienna Homes are built together, the innovative PowerShade roofing solution transcends its role as an individual energy source and transforms into a utility-scale solar rooftop farm, capable of powering essential community facilities and generating additional income. This shared energy infrastructure fosters a sense of collective empowerment, enabling residents to actively participate in a sustainable and financially rewarding energy ecosystem.

Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting
© Ron Mendoza , Mark Twain C , BB team
Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting, Chair
© Ron Mendoza , Mark Twain C , BB team

The Sienna Home is built using lightweight prefabricated components, allowing for rapid on-site assembly while maintaining durability and structural integrity. This modular approach enables scalability, making it an ideal prototype for large-scale, cost-effective housing developments. The design also allows for future expansions, giving homeowners the flexibility to adapt their living spaces over time.

Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table, Glass
© Ron Mendoza , Mark Twain C , BB team

Adhering to BP 220 social housing regulations, the unit features a 3-meter front setback and a 2-meter rear setback, ensuring proper ventilation, safety, and community-friendly spaces. Additionally, corner units include a 1.5-meter offset, enhancing privacy and accessibility within neighborhood layouts. Beyond providing a single-family residence, the Sienna House is designed to function within a larger sustainable community model, integrating shared green spaces, pedestrian pathways, and decentralized utilities. By promoting energy independence and environmental resilience, the project sets a new precedent for affordable yet high-quality housing solutions in rapidly urbanizing regions.

Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting, Door
© Ron Mendoza , Mark Twain C , BB team

The Sienna Home in Quezon City serves as a blueprint for future developments, proving that low-cost housing can be both architecturally compelling and socially transformative. By rethinking traditional housing models, BillionBricks is pioneering a future where affordability and sustainability are seamlessly integrated.

billionBricks
Cite: "Sienna Net-Zero Home / billionBricks" 14 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031072/sienna-billionbricks> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags