  South Korea
  Cheongdam Carapace / L'EAU design

Cheongdam Carapace / L'EAU design

South Korea
  Architects: L'EAU design
  Area:  886
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:Yongkwan Kim
  Lead Architects: Dongjin Kim
Cheongdam Carapace / L'EAU design - Exterior Photography
© Yongkwan Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Carapace is a term that refers to the hard shell that protects the bodies of animals, such as crustaceans and turtles, primarily in the biological context. It is one of the important defenses each living thing acquired during its evolution, and it protects its body from external threats and safely wraps up important organs inside. The carapace of crustaceans is a hard exoskeleton that covers the head and chest, consisting of chitin, which protects the body from physical damage or predators.

L'EAU design
"Cheongdam Carapace / L'EAU design" 21 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

