World
Wintercircus Technological and Cultural Hub / OYO

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Community Center, Adaptive Reuse, Cultural Center
Ghent, Belgium
  • Architects: OYO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4830
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Farah Lieten, ​Karen Van der Biest
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Buro Project
  • Lead Architects: Ferran Massip, Nigel Jooren, Eddy Soete, Veroniek Vanhaecke y Lies Willaert
Wintercircus Technological and Cultural Hub / OYO - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Farah Lieten

Text description provided by the architects. OYO Architects, an architectural practice based in Ghent and Barcelona, presents Wintercircus, a 4,830m2 interior design project that breathes new life into a monumental historic building in Ghent, Belgium. This 125-year-old giant, once a circus and later a garage, is now converted into a vibrant technological and cultural hub that extends the life of the building and ensures a sustainable future for both the campus and the city. Located in the heart of Ghent, this 1885 building has undergone several transformations, most recently in 2015, in which its original robust structure was preserved. From this base, OYO has renovated the interiors of Wintercircus to align with the ambitions of TENT, a consortium of local technology entrepreneurs and the city, to turn the building into a catalyst for the city's community, economy, and employment. To quote OYO Architects: "The magic of the Wintercircus lies in the opportunity it provides to foster innovation, inspired by spontaneous interactions and the exchange of ideas between entrepreneurs, researchers, students, digital creatives and the general public".

Cite: "Wintercircus Technological and Cultural Hub / OYO" 17 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031070/wintercircus-carlos-arroyo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

