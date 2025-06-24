Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. South Korea
  5. Triplet Code Imun Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design

Triplet Code Imun Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design

Save

Triplet Code Imun Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - Exterior Photography, Facade, GlassTriplet Code Imun Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - Image 3 of 20Triplet Code Imun Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - Image 4 of 20Triplet Code Imun Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - Exterior Photography, FacadeTriplet Code Imun Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Community Center, Commercial Architecture
South Korea
  • Architects: L'EAU design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2987
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongkwan Kim
  • Lead Architects: Dongjin Kim
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Triplet Code Imun Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yongkwan Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Just as three different bases of DNA naturally gather to capture already-informed information and create a specific code combination, a vertically stacked neighborhood living facility structure that is not very high also needs an architectural stacked code combination that can naturally accommodate the characteristics of the surrounding area while harmonizing various programs to play a role in the neighborhood.

Content Loader
About this office
L'EAU design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Triplet Code Imun Neighborhood Facility / L'EAU design" 24 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031038/triplet-code-imun-leau-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags