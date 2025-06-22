Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. Yeonheun Roasters / Sherpa

Yeonheun Roasters / Sherpa

Save

Yeonheun Roasters / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ChairYeonheun Roasters / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodYeonheun Roasters / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, ChairYeonheun Roasters / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ConcreteYeonheun Roasters / Sherpa - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Jongno District, South Korea
  • Architects: Sherpa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  59
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:inandoutstudio
  • Lead Architects: SHERPA
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Yeonheun Roasters / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© inandoutstudio

Text description provided by the architects. A scar is a trace caused by a natural phenomenon. Based on this, I worked while respecting the appearance of the existing building as much as possible and leaving traces. The old terrazzo floor was restored, and the windows hidden in the existing building were reused by replacing only the glass.

Content Loader
About this office
Sherpa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Yeonheun Roasters / Sherpa" 22 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031036/yeonheun-roasters-sherpa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags