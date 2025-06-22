Yeonheun Roasters / Sherpa

•
Jongno District, South Korea
-
Architects: Sherpa
- Area: 59 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:inandoutstudio
-
Lead Architects: SHERPA
- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Lead Team: Shin Yeon Ho, Mo Byeong Guk
- City: Jongno District
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. A scar is a trace caused by a natural phenomenon. Based on this, I worked while respecting the appearance of the existing building as much as possible and leaving traces. The old terrazzo floor was restored, and the windows hidden in the existing building were reused by replacing only the glass.